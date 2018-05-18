Decisive Farming Welcomes New CFO - Gateway Gazette

Former Cargill Investment Manager Brett W. Duffy Joins Decisive Farming as Chief Financial Officer

Calgary, Alberta – Decisive Farming, a leading provider of precision agriculture solutions and mobile and cloud-based software for crop farmers and farm service providers, expands its leadership team with the addition of Brett Duffy as its Chief Financial Officer. Brett joins Decisive Farming after serving on the board for three years as an independent director and Chair.

“Brett has contributed significantly to our strategic direction over the years and we are very excited that he has decided to join our management team,” says President and CEO Remi Schmaltz. “Brett brings a unique and powerful skillset to Decisive Farming with his deep experience in farming, grain trade, and ag-retail, in addition to his agricultural investment and financial acumen”.

Brett comes to the team with over 20 years of multi-national agricultural experience; ranging from being the co-founder of BDA Capital, which established one of the largest seed companies in Russia, to his broad experience over the 16 years he was at Cargill USA, to most recently, as the Managing Director, Finance of the sustainability supply chain start-up Pipeline Foods. He holds an MBA with distinction in Finance, Accounting and International Management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Brett will be based out of the Minneapolis office, which will further support Decisive Farming’s U.S. expansion plans.

“In my past roles I have worked with agriculture technologies and businesses from around the world. Guiding Decisive Farming closely over the past three years at the board level has really impressed me and I am honored to be joining such a high caliber team.” Says Duffy. “What excites me the most about Decisive Farming, is the completeness of their platform and the ability of their technology to dynamically change the agriculture value chain as it continues to expand in Canada and the U.S.”

Whitney Rockley, Co-founder and Managing Partner of McRock Capital, has been appointed Chair of Decisive Farming’s Board of Directors.

About Decisive Farming

Decisive Farming is a company dedicated to increasing farmers’ profitability, sustainability and technology ease-of-use by providing a single integrated platform that is the farm’s primary operating system. The complete solution covers the three core farm functions; Farm Management to improve performance, Precision Agronomy to increase yield and Crop Marketing to grow farmer revenue. Decisive Farming’s platform currently has over 4 million acres and is being used on forty different crop types in North America. The company is headquartered near Calgary, Alberta and has strategic partnerships with the leading distributors across the agriculture value chain. To learn more about Decisive Farming please visit DecisiveFarming.com and follow us at @decisivefarming