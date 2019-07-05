Defence Minister Sajjan Meets with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg - Gateway Gazette

June 26, 2019 – Brussels, Belgium – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan today held a friendly and productive meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Secretary General welcomed Minister Sajjan to NATO headquarters and thanked him for Canada’s unwavering support and contributions to the Alliance. He noted that Canada is now leading three NATO efforts globally to support stability and security in Central and Eastern Europe, and in the Middle East.

Minister Sajjan highlighted that two Canadian women will be in command of NATO missions, in addition to a Canadian woman General Officer serving as Commander of the NATO Defence College. Canada is leading by example and advancing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda within NATO.

The Minister and the Secretary General discussed ongoing work at NATO to strengthen burden sharing and to improve readiness. They also discussed immediate challenges including Russia’s violation of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Both said they look forward to working together to further advance efforts to support security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

