Deficit Drops, Economic Recovery on Track - Gateway Gazette

Increased exports, wholesale trade, manufacturing and earnings all point to an ongoing and broad-based economic recovery.
Alberta will be a leader when it comes to economic growth this year and next. The 2019 forecast has been revised upward to 2.7 per cent GDP growth. The number of rigs drilling in Alberta was up 6.7 per cent year-to-date. In other oil-producing provinces, the measure was down 9.7 per cent
Total revenue projections have grown by $1.2 billion with personal income tax revenues and resource royalties recovering better than expected.
“I am pleased with these results. Jobs are up. The economy is growing. And the deficit is down. But we won’t be satisfied until every Albertan feels the economic recovery. We will continue to work to make sure our kids have good schools and our loved ones get the care they need.”
~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board & Minister of Finance
While the Federal Court of Appeal decision on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline does not affect the government’s finances for the First Quarter or for the 2018-19 Fiscal Year, the decision is bad for Alberta’s economy, the national economy and working families across the country. That is why the Premier has demanded immediate action from Ottawa to recall an emergency session of Parliament to fix the mess it created and resume pipeline construction.
Beyond pipeline capacity, government is forecasting 2018 real GDP growth to be 2.7 per cent and is revising upwards its 2019 forecast from 2.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent. Many economic indicators, including exports, manufacturing, rig activity and wholesale trade, have seen notable gains this year. Corporate profits are also expected to be higher in 2018.
Meanwhile, Alberta’s labour market continues to improve. Robust earnings growth has been coupled with job gains, adding to the large rebound seen in 2017.
|Full-year forecast
|Budget 2018
|Q1 forecast
|Change from Budget
|Income taxes
15,938
16,271
333
|Non-renewable resource revenue
3,829
4,737
908
|Other revenue
28,113
28,061
(51)
|Total revenue
47,879
49,070
1,191
|Operating expense (excluding CLP)
47,765
47,817
52
|Climate Leadership Plan operating expense
1,035
1,030
(5)
|Disaster/emergency assistance expense
206
206
–
|Other expense
7,175
7,274
99
|Total expense
56,181
56,327
146
|Risk adjustment
(500)
(500)
–
|Deficit
(8,802)
(7,757)
1,045
|Energy and economic assumptions
|Budget 2018
|Q1 forecast
|Change from Budget
|WTI (US$/bbl)
59.00
61.00
2.00
|Exchange rate (US¢/Cdn$)
80.0
78.0
(2.0)
|Real GDP growth (%)
2.7
2.7
–