Delegation Stands Up for Alberta - Gateway Gazette

A delegation of industry representatives, municipal leaders and First Nations will join Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips in Ottawa to share Alberta’s concerns regarding caribou recovery.

The Government of Alberta remains fully committed to recovering caribou populations, and is leading a delegation to Ottawa to request further support from the federal government to ensure caribou range planning protects northern communities and the industries that support them.

“Fully understanding social and economic impacts is a crucial part of developing a made-in-Alberta plan for achieving caribou recovery that works for the environment, the economy, the caribou and the people of Alberta. We’re going to Ottawa to stand up for Alberta’s values and interests.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The Government of Alberta will provide an update on the status of caribou range planning, future work and required action, including funding. Other delegates representing industry, First Nations and municipalities will highlight challenges, concerns and opportunities and share their perspectives on the issue.

The federal government requires that Alberta develops plans and takes meaningful action to protect critical caribou habitat. Failure to do so could result in federal intrusion in provincial species management, which could strand resources, prevent future investment, and eliminate economic benefits and jobs. In order to meet these federal requirements, support from Ottawa is needed.

The province is seeking a federal contribution of $50 million over the next three years and an ongoing commitment for 40 years. This funding will be used to conduct social and economic assessments, build Indigenous capacity, and support restoration work and rearing facilities.

Alberta is also requesting flexibility on timelines to ensure the province has the time it needs to conduct meaningful Indigenous engagement and thorough socio-economic assessments.

Along with Minister Phillips and government officials, the delegation includes a broad and diverse group of representatives:

Ramona Horseman, chief, Horse Lake First Nation

Jason Ruecker, reeve, Clear Hills County

Jim Rennie, mayor, Woodlands County

Crystal McAteer, mayor, High Level

Eric Jorgensen, councillor, Mackenzie County

Paul Whittaker, Alberta Forest Products Association

Wendy Crosina, Weyerhaeuser

Brian McConkey, Millar Western Forest Products Ltd.

Richard Dunn, Encana

Ryder McRitchie, Jupiter Resources

Bob Kerr, Imperial Oil

Itinerary for the delegation (subject to change)

Wednesday, May 2 Travel to Ottawa Thursday, May 3 Morning meeting with senior officials from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Natural Resources Meeting with Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Afternoon meeting with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada Friday, May 4 Travel to Edmonton

Travel expenses for the Minister and Government of Alberta staff are estimated to be $7,975.00.

