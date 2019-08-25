Delivering on Highway 15 Twinning - Gateway Gazette

The province has awarded the contract for twinning of Highway 15 near Fort Saskatchewan, including construction of a second bridge over the North Saskatchewan River.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver with Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur and Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk announces the Highway 15 twinning project.

The highway twinning project has been divided into two parts:

Part A, which is already underway, includes twinning Highway 15 east of Highway 28A to west of Highway 37, and will be completed later this summer.

Part B, includes construction of a second bridge over the North Saskatchewan River and twinning of Highway 15 from east of Highway 37 to east of the 99 Avenue overpass in Fort Saskatchewan. Construction is underway and expected to take about three years to complete.

“Our government is committed to delivering infrastructure projects that support our economy and get Albertans back to work. Highway 15 is a key corridor for the residents and businesses of Fort Saskatchewan and throughout Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, and twinning will reduce congestion, improve travel times and increase safety. Our government promised to build infrastructure projects that help grow Alberta’s economy and this announcement demonstrates our commitment to creating jobs.”Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

“The City of Fort Saskatchewan has been waiting for this project for many years. Our residents know all too well about congestion, in particular over the bridge, and they’re looking forward to completion of this twinning project to make their daily commute easier and safer.”Gale Katchur, mayor, City of Fort Saskatchewan

“Highway 15 is an important economic corridor in my constituency of Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, and twinning of the Highway 15 bridge is long overdue. I’m happy to see our government push forward with constructing essential projects in Fort Saskatchewan that will reduce congestion and improve travel times for people and businesses throughout the Industrial Heartland.”Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville

“Twinning Highway 15 is a key project for economic growth and development in Sturgeon Country and throughout my constituency. I’m pleased to see our government moving ahead with projects focused on job creation in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland.”Dale Nally, MLA for Morinville-St. Albert

In addition to the Highway 15 project, the government is moving ahead with nine other projects related to the existing Capital Plan, which include slide repairs, interchange and bridge safety improvements, bridge replacements (north of Peace River and north of Elmworth), seal coating and paving projects on Alberta’s highway network.

Quick facts

The Highway 15 bridge over the North Saskatchewan River into Fort Saskatchewan was built in 1957.

Traffic volume on the bridge has increased by 50 per cent in recent years. More than 23,000 vehicles a day cross over the bridge.

The current bridge is the only river crossing into Fort Saskatchewan, with one lane in each direction.

Design for the twinning project began in 2017.

Highway 15, between Highway 21 and Highway 830, is part of Alberta’s High Load Corridor.

