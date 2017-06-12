Design for New Leduc Interchange Jointly Funded

The Government of Alberta is partnering with the City of Leduc and the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) to fund design work for a new Leduc interchange.

The interchange, at 65 Avenue and the QEII highway, is the next step in connecting industrial development south of Leduc’s 65 Avenue with the EIA’s Perimeter Road.

The province, the City of Leduc and the EIA are each contributing $1.2 million for the detailed design work. The interchange would help reduce congestion on this busy part of the QEII, while providing a major new connection to developments in Leduc and at the EIA.

Leduc is part of one of the fastest growing regions in Alberta and attracts business and investment from around the world. The proposed interchange would support this growth by helping reduce traffic entering the QEII at both Highway 39 and Airport Road by providing an alternate route to the west end of Leduc.

“The Government of Alberta is continuing to make important investments to support economic growth, new jobs and a high quality of life for Albertans. We’re pleased to partner with the City of Leduc and the Edmonton International Airport to advance work on this important transportation project. The airport and the region are major drivers of economic activity, diversity and job-creation for all of northern Alberta and this infrastructure project can build on that momentum.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“This is one more way that our government is investing in the Leduc region and making life better for the Albertans who live and work here. As a tireless advocate for the people of Leduc-Beaumont, I am so pleased to see how our collaboration with local leaders and industry is producing real results for much-needed jobs and economic development in this part of Alberta.” Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MLA for Leduc-Beaumont

“We have been working very closely with the Edmonton International Airport and the provincial government to move the 65 Avenue/QEII interchange project forward. Detailed design is one of the last steps before construction. This interchange will unlock further economic opportunities both on and around the airport.” Greg Krischke, mayor of Leduc

“We are very grateful to partner with the Government of Alberta and the City of Leduc on this project. This will help move forward the regional aerotropolis program where EIA integrates with the communities we serve so we can grow our regional economy.” Tom Ruth, president and CEO, Edmonton International Airport

Detailed engineering design is required to better estimate the total costs and project timelines. Completing this work in advance enables projects to be considered for potential provincial and federal funding.

Work to select an engineering consultant is underway. Once a consultant is selected, detailed design is expected to take at least two years. The Alberta government, EIA and City of Leduc previously cost-shared on the $412,000 planning study for this project.

Construction of this interchange is not currently on the Three-Year Provincial Construction Program. It will be considered for construction based on provincial priorities and available funding.