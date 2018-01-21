Detailed Route Hearings begin in B.C. Lower Mainland for Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project

CALGARY – The National Energy Board (NEB) is set to begin Detailed Route Hearings to hear from landowners in the B.C. Lower Mainland area who have raised concerns with the detailed route of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project.

The NEB has scheduled hearings in Burnaby. B.C., starting at 1:30 pm. on January 22 and running until January 31 at the Delta Burnaby for landowners and affected persons granted a hearing.

The 1,147 km pipeline project was approved by the Government of Canada in November 2016 along an approximate 150 metre-wide pipeline corridor. The detailed route approval process will determine the exact placement of the new pipeline within the approved corridor. It is a key regulatory step required by the NEB before construction can begin on the new pipeline.

Details of these hearings, a daily schedule of appearances and transcripts are available on the NEB website.

The NEB wishes to provide a safe and secure opportunity for all participants to share their input. Access to the hearing room will be limited to landowners and their registered guests, Trans Mountain staff, NEB staff and accredited media. Those unable to attend the hearing in-person can access the live audio feed on the NEB website. For more details on the oral hearing process, please see Procedural Update #4 [Filing A89245].

Source: National Energy Board

