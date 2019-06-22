Dewdney Players: 2019 CAT Award Nominations - Gateway Gazette

(Dewdney Players – War of the Worlds)

Dewdney Players has been a member of “Calgary-ACTS” (Calgary Alliance of Community Theatre Societies) for a number of years.

One of the benefits we receive is adjudications of our productions from very experienced theatre professionals as well as being able to participate in their annual “CAT Awards” – sort of local community theatre Academy Awards (perhaps the “Tony Awards” would be a more suitable comparison).

To that end, nominations for awards are open now and can be made by our theatre audience members – ie: you! If you saw one or more of our plays this past season and saw performances or theatre elements which you felt were praiseworthy, please take a moment and log in to the Calgary ACTS website and put forward a nomin(ation or two. You can make as many nominations for different actors and different plays as you desire, but must not ‘spam’ the site from one given computer by voting/nominating again and again for the same person.

I will list the eligible categories and then list details about our season’s productions to refresh your memories.

Calgary ACTS website: http://www.calgary-acts.com/catawards.htm

Click on the Calgary ACTS website above to enter nominations.

Categories Eligible for Nomination

Outstanding Production of a Play – All non-musical productions are eligible for this award, including productions of new plays. This award is presented to the producing company.

Outstanding Direction of a Play – Any persons engaged for the purpose of directing a production are eligible for this award. The director is responsible for conceptualizing and/or staging the production.

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play – All principal male performers in a production are eligible. Ensembles cannot be considered in this category. The producer must decide whether the performer belongs in the Principal Role category based on their knowledge of the production.

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play – All principal female performers in a production are eligible. Ensembles cannot be considered in this category. The producer must decide whether the performer belongs in the Principal Role category based on their knowledge of the production.

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play – All male performers in a production are eligible. Ensembles cannot be considered in this category. The producer must decide whether the performer belongs in the Supporting Role category based on their knowledge of the production.

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play – All female supporting performers in a production are eligible. Ensembles cannot be considered in this category. The producer must decide whether the performer belongs in the Supporting Role category based on their knowledge of the production.

Outstanding Production of a Musical – All productions which are described and promoted as musical productions are eligible for this award. This category is for both musical theatre and opera in the traditional sense and revue-type musicals or cabaret style musicals. This award is presented to the producing company.

Outstanding Direction of a Musical – Any persons engaged for the purpose of directing a production are eligible for this award. The director is responsible for conceptualizing and/or staging the production.

Outstanding Musical Direction – Any persons engaged as a musical director for a production that meets all required criteria are eligible for this award. A musical director is responsible for conceptualizing and/or coaching any live music played or sung on stage in a play or musical.

Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus/Ensemble in a Play/Outstanding Performance by a Chorus/Ensemble in a Musical – All Chorus/Ensemble performers in a production are eligible. For a musical, a chorus is often defined as the background performers/dancers. For a play, an ensemble is made up of cast members in which the principal actors and performers are assigned roughly equal amounts of importance and stage time in a production. An individual may still be nominated as a lead or supporting performer if they truly stood out, while at the same time maintaining the ensemble nature of the production.

Outstanding Choreography – Any persons engaged as a choreographer for a production are eligible for this award. A choreographer is the person engaged for the purpose of creating and/or staging dance numbers and/or specialized movements.

Outstanding Fight Direction – Any persons engaged as a fight director for a production are eligible for this award. A fight director is the person engaged for the purpose of creating and/or staging fight sequences and/or specialized movements.

Outstanding Stagecraft – Any persons engaged as a set designer for a production are eligible for this award. A set designer is responsible for conceptualizing and coordinating or directing the realization of the set design. This category includes scenic painting, properties and set decoration and video design.

Outstanding Costume Design – Any persons engaged as a costume designer for a production are eligible for this award. A costume designer is responsible for conceptualizing and coordinating or directing the realization of the costume design. This category may include hair and makeup design.

Outstanding Lighting Design – Any persons engaged as a lighting designer for a production are eligible for this award. A lighting designer is responsible for conceptualizing and coordinating or directing the realization of the lighting design.

Outstanding Soundscape (Play) and Outstanding Engineering/SFX (Musical) – Successful creation/augmentation of the atmosphere and/or reality of the production throught the use of recorded sound effects and music. Engineering/SFX (Musical) – successful achievement of balance between the live/recorded sound and the vocalists of the production plus the incorporation of any needed sound effects.

Outstanding Original Script or Adaptation – This is an award for the writer of a new play or musical that premieres in Calgary. This means no full production anywhere else prior. If the play was workshopped elsewhere or performed in an incomplete form or without an admission charge (as in a workshop production), then it is still eligible in this category. This award goes to the writer or in the case of a musical to the writing/composing team and is not an award for the production.

Dewdney Players Productions – 2018 – 2019

War of the Worlds – The Panic Broadcast

Cast & Crew

Gabriel Baier – Orson Welles

Jessica Baier – Ora Nichols

Logan Coutts – Jake Laurents

Dave Elder – Freddie Filmore

Kelly Misko – Lana Sherwood

Louise Moan – Sally Applewood

Matthew Payton – The Stage Manager

Daniel Rose – Harry Haywood

Brad Snowden – Radio Announcer

Ensemble: This production could be considered as an Ensemble piece.

Director: Sherene Schmidler

Costumes: Trish Babkirk & Mary Dean

Stagecraft: Tanya Dhaliwal and Team

Sound design: Matt Seders

Light design: Matt Seders

The Wizard of Oz (Musical)

Cast & Crew

Dorothy – Safia Comtois-Mohamad

Scarecrow – Angela Gabert Jusseaume

Lion – Alyssa Jodoin

Tinman – Tanya Dhaliwal

Glinda the Good Witch – Dayna Coles

Wicked Witch – Daniel Rose

Riff Raff – Emilie Zauhar

Wizard/Gatekeeper – Caleb Shukys

Auntie Em – Marion Bowen

King – Maya Pawlick

Guard – Annie Lucas

Chorus: Marion Bowen, Mackenzie Comer, Jonah Edwards, Shannon Edwards, Amelia Enns, Becca Koop, Annie Lucas, Maya Pawlick

Director: Nicola Payton

Musical Director: Sue Gothard

Choreographer: Tasha Shukys

Costumes: Trish Babkirk & Mary Dean

Stagecraft: Nicola Payton and Team

Sound design: Nicola Payton, Matthew Payton

Lighting design: Nicola Payton

Macbeth

Cast & Crew

Patrick Brown – Murderer, Seyton, Doctor

Dayna Coles – Banquo

Logan Coutts – Fleance, Son, Young Siward

Kayte Davies – Donalbain, Doctor, Murderer

Peter Duke – Duncan, Siward

Claire Hoyer – Lennox

Mark Huolt – Macbeth

Fiorentina Maione – Lady Macbeth

Sue Moore – Witch 2, Lady MacDuff, Servant

Jay Newman – MacDuff

Debbie Sands – Witch 1, Gentlewoman

Ed Sands – Witch 3

Aiden Smith – Caithness, Messenger, Attendant

Kyle Snyder – Sergeant, Menteith, Porter, Murderer

Brad Snowden – Ross

Amjad Taher – Malcolm

Director: Katie Fournell

Costumes: Trish Babkirk & Mary Dean

Fight Direction: Mark Huolt

Stagecraft: Katie Fournell and Team

Sound design: Ben Seders, Ed Sands

Light design: Katie Fournell, Ben Seders