Dewdney Players Announces Nominations for CAT Awards and they need your vote - Gateway Gazette

Dewdney Players participates in the “Calgary ACTS” group – an Association of Community Theatre Societies. One of their annual projects is to recognize excellence in Community Theatre Production.

Nominations are accepted from the theatre-going audiences for the annual awards ceremony, the “CAT Awards”, held in August of each year.

If you saw anything in our productions that you feel is worthy of recognition and award, please go to:

http://www.calgary-acts.com/nomination.php

to enter your nomination.

Details for “Arsenic & Old Lace” are as follows:

* Abby Brewster Debbie Sands

The Reverend Dr Harper Brian Fea

Teddy Brewster Jared McCollum

Officer Klein Ciaran Sisson

* Martha Brewster Nicola Payton

Elaine Harper Dayna Coles

* Mortimer Brewster David Elder

Mr Gibbs Ed Sands

Jonathan Harper Gabriel Baier

Dr Einstein Logan Coutts

Officer O’Hara Daniel Rose

Lieutenant Rooney Chris Gibson

Mr Witherspoon Ed Sands

(* denotes ‘Lead’ role)

Director Brad Snowden

Set Design Tanya Dhaliwal

Costume Design Trish Babkirk, Mary Dean

Lighting Design Brad Snowden

Sound Design Ed Sands

Details for “The Lion in Winter” are as follows:

* Henry II – King of England `Scott Fea

Alais Capet Safia Comtois-Mohamad

Prince John James Payton

Prince Geoffrey Matt Seders

Prince Richard Dave Elder

* Eleanor Hollie Darel

Phillip II Daniel Rose

(* denotes ‘Lead’ role)

Director Brad Snowden

Set Design Chloe Payton

Costume Design Trish Babkirk, Mary Dean

Lighting Design Brad Snowden

Sound Design Brad Snowden