Dewdney Players Announces Nominations for CAT Awards and they need your vote - Gateway Gazette

Dewdney Players Announces Nominations for CAT Awards and they need your vote

By Contributor

Jun 29

Dewdney Players participates in the “Calgary ACTS” group – an Association of Community Theatre Societies.  One of their annual projects is to recognize excellence in Community Theatre Production.

Nominations are accepted from the theatre-going audiences for the annual awards ceremony, the “CAT Awards”, held in August of each year.

If you saw anything in our productions that you feel is worthy of recognition and award, please go to:

http://www.calgary-acts.com/nomination.php

to enter your nomination.

Details for “Arsenic & Old Lace” are as follows:

*  Abby Brewster                                         Debbie Sands

The Reverend Dr Harper                           Brian Fea

Teddy Brewster                                            Jared McCollum

Officer Klein                                                   Ciaran Sisson

*  Martha Brewster                                    Nicola Payton

Elaine Harper                                                 Dayna Coles

*  Mortimer Brewster                                David Elder

Mr Gibbs                                                         Ed Sands

Jonathan Harper                                          Gabriel Baier

Dr Einstein                                                      Logan Coutts

Officer O’Hara                                               Daniel Rose

Lieutenant Rooney                                     Chris Gibson

Mr Witherspoon                                          Ed Sands

(*  denotes ‘Lead’ role)

 

Director                                                           Brad Snowden

Set Design                                                       Tanya Dhaliwal

Costume Design                                           Trish Babkirk,         Mary Dean

Lighting Design                                             Brad Snowden

Sound Design                                                Ed Sands

Details for “The Lion in Winter” are as follows:

*  Henry II  – King of England                    `Scott Fea

Alais Capet                                                     Safia Comtois-Mohamad

Prince John                                                    James Payton

Prince Geoffrey                                            Matt Seders

Prince Richard                                               Dave Elder

*  Eleanor                                                        Hollie Darel

Phillip II                                                            Daniel Rose

(*  denotes ‘Lead’ role)

Director                                                           Brad Snowden

Set Design                                                       Chloe Payton

Costume Design                                           Trish Babkirk,         Mary Dean

Lighting Design                                             Brad Snowden

Sound Design                                                Brad Snowden

