Dewdney Players Announces Nominations for CAT Awards and they need your vote - Gateway Gazette

Dewdney Players participates in the “Calgary ACTS” group – an Association of Community Theatre Societies. One of their annual projects is to recognize excellence in Community Theatre Production.
Nominations are accepted from the theatre-going audiences for the annual awards ceremony, the “CAT Awards”, held in August of each year.
If you saw anything in our productions that you feel is worthy of recognition and award, please go to:
http://www.calgary-acts.com/nomination.php
to enter your nomination.
Details for “Arsenic & Old Lace” are as follows:
* Abby Brewster Debbie Sands
The Reverend Dr Harper Brian Fea
Teddy Brewster Jared McCollum
Officer Klein Ciaran Sisson
* Martha Brewster Nicola Payton
Elaine Harper Dayna Coles
* Mortimer Brewster David Elder
Mr Gibbs Ed Sands
Jonathan Harper Gabriel Baier
Dr Einstein Logan Coutts
Officer O’Hara Daniel Rose
Lieutenant Rooney Chris Gibson
Mr Witherspoon Ed Sands
(* denotes ‘Lead’ role)
Director Brad Snowden
Set Design Tanya Dhaliwal
Costume Design Trish Babkirk, Mary Dean
Lighting Design Brad Snowden
Sound Design Ed Sands
Details for “The Lion in Winter” are as follows:
* Henry II – King of England `Scott Fea
Alais Capet Safia Comtois-Mohamad
Prince John James Payton
Prince Geoffrey Matt Seders
Prince Richard Dave Elder
* Eleanor Hollie Darel
Phillip II Daniel Rose
(* denotes ‘Lead’ role)
Director Brad Snowden
Set Design Chloe Payton
Costume Design Trish Babkirk, Mary Dean
Lighting Design Brad Snowden
Sound Design Brad Snowden