Diamond Valley Area Community Volunteer Opportunities - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond and Turner Valley have a variety of service groups offering citizens the opportunity to become involved and give back to the community. Check out the local volunteer openings below:

Oilfields General Hospital – Meal Time and Pet Therapy Volunteer Opportunities

Mealtime Assistance Volunteers (feeding of residents) needed for weekend mealtime shifts. The Golden Spoons Training Course is required for this assignment.

Pet therapy volunteers needed to visit with residents at the Rising Sun. Various times and days available.

Meal Time Host/Hostess at the Rising Sun. Various days and shifts available. No feeding required.

For More information please contact volunteer resources at 403-933-6564 or email robin at [email protected]

Access Online Application at http://bit.ly/AHSOilfieldsApp

Victims Services – Community Support Volunteers

For more information call 403-652-2359 or email [email protected]

Flower Pot Volunteer – High Country Lodge

High Country Lodge is in need of Volunteers to help our residents in the watering & maintenance of our flower pots! Volunteers must fill out a short application and have a criminal record check. Ideally we’d like to see our residents have assistance 3-4 times per week. This could be shared between more than one volunteer. If you have a green thumb or just enjoy gardening, we’d love to hear from you!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: MICHELLE @ 403-933-4028

Diamond Valley Block Parent Program

We are seeking to have at least 50 qualified homes in BOTH Black Diamond and Turner Valley. Priority will be near the schools, parks and on busy pedestrian arteries to the schools.

The Diamond Valley Block Parent Program is the only nationwide RCMP-endorsed community safety program in Canada. Block Parent community networks are visible safe places for children, seniors or anyone else to go if they are in distress from bullying, injury or being followed.

Requirements: everyone 12 years of age and up must undergo a criminal record check which is done by the Turner Valley RCMP. Once passed, each home will receive a Block Parent window sign to display when the adults are home and available to assist. The sign is removed when the adults are not home. Each home is rechecked and requalified every 2 years. There is no cost to become a Block Parent.

For more information or to register, please contact:

Natasha Meikle

Phone: 403-830-4838

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Diamond Valley Block Parents

Sheep River Library – Volunteer Opportunity

Board Members

If you are a resident of Turner Valley and have an interest in volunteering at the inter-municipal Sheep River Library, the board is currently recruiting members. Please contact the library manager, Jan Burney, or the board chair, Peggy Emslie for more information or to discuss the process for application submission.

Jan Burney 403.933.3278 [email protected]

Peggy Emslie 403-933-3931 [email protected]

D.A.R.E. Foothills Volunteer Opportunities

Board Members

http://www.darefoothills.ca/board-members.html