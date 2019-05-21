Diamond Valley Parade and Turner Valley’s Discovery Days - June 1, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

The communities of Black Diamond and Turner Valley invite you to join them for the annual Diamond Valley Parade and Discovery Day being held Saturday, June 1. A full day of free, family fun is planned in both towns.

Kick off the celebration at the annual Diamond Valley Parade at 10:00am celebrating its 51st amazing year of entertaining generations of locals and visitors. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Western Heritage”. Live music, a pop-up market and a Beer and Spirits Garden will fill the downtown immediately after the parade. Take a short walk to the Diamond Valley Chiropractic & Health Centre for a pizza party and performances by the

“Taken by Sanity” band.

The Turner Valley Discovery Day event starts in Millennium Park at 11 am until 3pm and features bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, a market, fire department demonstrations and food vendors offering a variety of delicious treats. New this year is a “Dance Party in the Park’ and a fun trike racetrack for all ages. This year’s presenting sponsor is TC Energy.

Complementing the event is the annual book sale at the sheep River Library, the Rhubarb Festival and Quilt Show being held at the Sheep Creek Arts Council and the Valley Neighbours Garden Club plant sale. Classic car enthusiast will enjoy a show ‘n shine display at the Turner Valley Legion and music lovers will be sure to live performances at the Country Store Diner. And be sure not to miss the Foothills Lions’ Charity Duck Derby draw in the former RBC parking lot.

The Foothills Boys and Girls Club will operate a free shuttle bus service between both towns. Take time to visit the many great stores and restaurants offering outstanding shopping and dining experiences in our Cool Little Towns.

A complete list of times and events is available at www.turnervalley.ca and

www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca.

This annual event is presented by the towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley. All members of the public and media are invited to attend.