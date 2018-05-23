Diamond Valley Parade and Turner Valley’s Discovery Days – June 2, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

The communities of Black Diamond and Turner Valley invite you to join them for the annual Diamond Valley Parade and Discovery Day being held Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Kick off the celebration bright and early with a pancake breakfast hosted by Oilfields High School at the Oilfields Regional Arena. Then, march on over to the annual Diamond Valley Parade at 10:00am celebrating its 50th amazing year of entertaining generations of locals and visitors. A full day of family fun follows in both towns. Live music and a pop-up market will fill the downtown immediately after the parade.

Turner Valley Discovery Day event start in Millennium Park at 11 am until 3pm and feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, a local artisan market, fire department demonstrations and food vendors offering a variety of delicious treats. Returning favourites are the expanded classic and antique car show, the ever-popular climbing wall and crazy zorb ball collision course. Complementing the event is the Rhubarb Festival and Quilt Show being held at the Sheep Creek Arts Council and the Valley Neighbours Garden Club plant sale. This year’s Foothills Lions’ Duck Derby will be held in the former RBC parking lot.

The Foothills Boys and Girls Club will operate a free shuttle bus service between both towns. Take time to visit the many great stores and restaurants offering outstanding shopping and dining experiences in our Cool Little Towns. And to cap off the day, head to Maplewood Park in Black Diamond with your lawn chairs, sit under the stars and watch the family-friendly movie Coco.

More information is available at www.turnervalley.ca and www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca.

This annual event is presented by the towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley. All members of the public and media are invited to attend.