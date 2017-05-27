Diamond Valley Parade and Discovery Days Weekend

Vendor, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities available: Diamond Valley Parade and Turner Valley Discovery Days – June 3, 2017

The communities of Black Diamond and Turner Valley invite you to join them for the annual Diamond Valley Parade and Discovery Days being held Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Kick off the festivities with a pancake breakfast in Black Diamond at Oilfields High School or Diamond Valley Dental. The Diamond Valley Parade will follow at 10am celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday. Visitors will be treated to one of the most well-attended parades in Southern Alberta (see the map below). Stay for a while and enjoy live music on the Westwood patio, a market in the Country Food Mart parking lot, pop-up markets throughout the day, and the Foothills Lions Club Duck Derby at noon in the municipal parking lot.

After the parade, head to Turner Valley Discovery Days for a fun-filled day in Millennium Park. New to the event this year is Zorbing, or human hamster-ball collision course, complementing a host of family-friendly activities including bounce houses, a petting zoo, food vendors, face painting, an antique car Model T show ‘n shine, a local artisan market and exhibits. Additional highlights in the community include the Rhubarb Festival tea, bake sale and quilt show at the Valley Neighbours Club and a family swim at the Dr. Lander Memorial Swimming Pool.

Market vendors with locally-sourced and produced goods interested in participating in the Turner Valley Discovery Days Market are invited to submit applications to Bridget Lacey, [email protected]

Food vendors interested in providing a diversity of culinary options at Turner Valley Discovery Days, who are willing to adhere to greening initiatives like compostable plates, are invited to submit applications to Hazel Martin, [email protected]

Sponsors are invited to support these great local events with in-kind or monetary contributions, and will be recognized across a variety of mediums, including social media, signboard messaging and print advertising, depending on sponsorship level. For more information, please contact Hazel Martin, [email protected] or Quinn Page, [email protected]

Shuttle service between Turner Valley and Black Diamond will be provided with an On-It Regional Transit bus from 8:00am to 3:30pm. Pick-up/drop off locations are Valley Liquor Store in Turner Valley and Bus Stop #4 at Centre Ave and 3rd Street in Black Diamond.

For more information, please visit www.turnervalley.ca and www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca.

This annual event is presented by the Town of Turner Valley and the Town of Black Diamond. All members of the public and media are invited to attend.

