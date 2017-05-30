Diamond Valley Parade of Garage Sales: June 10

By Gateway Gazette

May 30

The date for the 2017 Diamond Valley Parade of Garage Sales is:

June 10th

The organization of the Diamond Valley Parade of Garage Sales has shifted into new hands and is now managed through a Facebook Group, which you can find below:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/872060239583761

If you’d like to have your garage sale included on the maps that will be printed, then you need to let the group know by June 3rd.

Buyers can go to the Facebook page to find the sales locations and plan their day!

Contact information:

Chelsea Vogel

403-466-4436 call or text

[email protected]

There are also some great tips for sellers and buyers plus some signs you can download and print FREE by clicking here.

Don’t forget to get the kids involved!

 

