 Diamond-Valley Project Green Day - Gateway Gazette

Diamond-Valley Project Green Day

By Contributor

Apr 27

Volunteers are need to help clean up our communities as part of the Project Green Day (PGD) taking place on Saturday, May 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Several priority areas in each community have been identified, along with garbage pick-up along the Friendship Trail and adjacent highway.

New this year, the Scouts will be on site at the arena collecting drink containers as a fundraiser.  Bring your refundable bottles to help support this hard-working youth organization.

Volunteers from both communities are asked to meet and register at the Scott Seaman Sports Rink in Black Diamond at 9:00am. Volunteers are asked to please bring work gloves.

A volunteer appreciation BBQ, courtesy of the Foothills Lions Club, will be served at the outdoor rink in Black Diamond at 12 noon.

