Diamond-Valley Project Green Day - Gateway Gazette

Volunteers are need to help clean up our communities as part of the Project Green Day (PGD) taking place on Saturday, May 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Several priority areas in each community have been identified, along with garbage pick-up along the Friendship Trail and adjacent highway.

New this year, the Scouts will be on site at the arena collecting drink containers as a fundraiser. Bring your refundable bottles to help support this hard-working youth organization.

Volunteers from both communities are asked to meet and register at the Scott Seaman Sports Rink in Black Diamond at 9:00am. Volunteers are asked to please bring work gloves.

A volunteer appreciation BBQ, courtesy of the Foothills Lions Club, will be served at the outdoor rink in Black Diamond at 12 noon.