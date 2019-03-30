 Diamond Valley: Volunteer Appreciation Celebration - Gateway Gazette

Diamond Valley: Volunteer Appreciation Celebration

By Contributor

Mar 29

Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) of the towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley invite all volunteers to enjoy a free buffet dinner at the Turner Valley Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. Doors open at 5:00 pm with the buffet starting shortly after introductory words of welcome from Mayors and Council.

We wish to thank all volunteers at this event so encourage you to bring a volunteer to dinner and help celebrate their invaluable contributions to our Community. Please contact Suzan at the Town of Black Diamond office at 403-933-4348 to reserve your seats or email [email protected]

