Didsbury RCMP – Power Outage Caused by Aircraft Striking Power Line

Didsbury, Alberta – Didsbury RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating after an air plane struck a power line causing power to be lost in the town of Didsbury.

At approximately 8:15 pm on January 16, a witness called Didsbury RCMP to report that she had seen a low flying aircraft come into contact with a power line near the Olds/Didsbury Airport. The witness reported seeing a large spark and hearing a boom.

Officers from Didsbury detachment attended and found the downed power lines near Highway 2a and Bergen Road. The aircraft involved, a Piper model PA28-180 was found at the Didsbury/Olds Airport where it had safely landed. The plan sustained a broken windshield and minor damage as a result of the collision. Preliminary investigation suggests that the pilot was approaching the runway to land and flew under the power lines, causing the lines to come into contact with the propeller, windshield, wing and tail. The pilot and lone occupant of the aircraft was not injured.

The downed power lines resulted in a loss of electricity for the town of Didsbury. Fortis crews attended and repaired the lines, restoring power after approximately 4 hours.

The investigation into the cause and factors in this incident has now been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

