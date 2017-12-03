Dietitians, Paediatricians Advise Parents to Exercise Caution with Plant-based Beverages

OTTAWA, ON — Public health dietitians are concerned about a rise in parents feeding plant-based beverages (e.g. rice, coconut, almond, hemp, potato) to their infants and young children. Following reports of infants and young children becoming malnourished and one death after being fed plant-based drinks as a main beverage, Dietitians of Canada is joining with the Canadian Paediatric Society to urge parents to select beverages carefully for their children.
“The challenge for parents is conflicting messages. They read that these drinks are considered ‘healthier’ on social media or hear misinformation about cow milk or fortified soy beverage,” says Becky Blair, public health dietitian and spokesperson for Dietitians of Canada. “The reason children can become malnourished is that these beverages contain very little protein and are very low in fat and calories.”
Current recommendations for children two to eight years who are not breastfed are to give 2 cups of cow milk or fortified soy beverage each day to support protein, calcium and vitamin D requirements. In Canada, full fat homogenized (3.25% M.F.) cow milk is recommended until age two.
“What parents often don’t realize is that some plant-based beverages are not fortified with any minerals or vitamins; these drinks are low in all nutrients except carbohydrates, in fact sugar is often the second ingredient after water,” says Catherine Pound, paediatrician and spokesperson for the Canadian Paediatric Society. “In the case of allergies, or other concerns, I recommend parents speak with a dietitian to ensure all nutrient needs, including protein, fat and calories are being met with an age-appropriate diet.”
Fast Facts:
PEN: Practice Based Evidence in Nutrition recently named concerns about plant-based beverages in infants and children a TrendingTopic in a piece written by Dr. Tanis Fenton PhD, RD, FDC and reviewed by Becky Blair, MSc, RD, Gerry Kasten, MSc, RD, FDC, Dawna Royall MSc, RD, FDC and Kerri Staden, BSc RD.
About Dietitians of Canada
Dietitians of Canada is the national association for dietitians, representing almost 6,000 members at the local, provincial and national levels. As the voice of the profession, Dietitians of Canada strives for excellence in advancing health through food and nutrition.
About the Canadian Paediatric Society
The Canadian Paediatric Society is a national advocacy association that promotes the health needs of children and youth. Founded in 1922, the CPS represents more than 3,000 paediatricians, paediatric subspecialists and other child health professionals across Canada.
Source: Dietitians of Canada
Canadian Paralympic Committee Announces Broadcast and Digital Partnerships for PyeongChang Paralympic Games
Dietitians, Paediatricians Advise Parents to Exercise Caution with Plant-based Beverages
A Better Deal for Consumers and Businesses
Exhibit Honouring the Canadian Jewish Experience Is Showing at the Alberta Legislature