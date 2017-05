Discovery Days in Turner Valley will kick off on Friday, June 2nd with a Charity BBQ at the Royal Bank from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and swimming from noon to nine pm at the Dr Lander Memorial Swimming Pool.

Saturday is the main event day with activities all around Turner Valley from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Click on the image below to print a copy to take with you if you don't use a smartphone.

​

Click on the poster for more event details