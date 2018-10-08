Diversifying the Economy, Powering our Future - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is seeking proposals for large-scale solar energy providers to meet more than half of its green power needs.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) is now open to procure solar power equivalent to about 55 per cent of the government’s annual electricity needs. This will allow the province to replace existing green energy contracts with solar power, diversifying the economy and creating good jobs in a growing industry.

“Renewable energy is a priority for our government. Using solar power generated in Alberta for government’s electricity needs advances new economic and investment opportunities with an energy sector that is growing fast.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

Through this RFP, the government is committed to purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equivalent to 135,000 MWh of solar-generated electricity each year for the next 20 years. That is enough electricity to power 18,750 Alberta homes for a year.

“Alberta has the best solar resources in Canada and it is time to take advantage of this incredible opportunity right in our backyard. We are looking for solar solutions to deliver the equivalent of more than half of government’s annual electricity needs, working to reduce pollution while creating jobs and growing Alberta’s economy.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

The RFP was developed through consultation with electricity providers and the renewable energy industry. The Alberta government anticipates having the solar project contracts in place before spring 2019.

Quick facts