DIY Canine First Aid Kit - Gateway Gazette

September is National Disaster Preparedness Month. Situations that may require a canine first aid kit could include emergencies such as a fire or flood, or your dog getting hurt or lost. In this blog post we’re providing a list of items to include in your dog’s first aid kit so you’ll always be prepared for the worst.

Being prepared for an emergency with your animal is very important and a vital part of responsible pet ownership! While we hope to never have to use a first aid kit with our pet, having these items on hand is invaluable in case of an emergency and can help you save valuable time if your pet is in distress.

Many items in this DIY Canine First Aid Kit are available from pet supply stores, including our Pet Gear Store at Calgary Humane Society, the dollar store, or even some large grocery stores.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Storage and information:

A large, durable container, preferably waterproof and small enough to take on the go. A list of Fido’s identifying information, such as a tattoo number, and emergency contact numbers for your vet and a local 24-hour animal care facility. Click here to download our helpful Canine Emergency Information Sheet to print and use in your first aid kit. Information on any of your dog’s medication, past surgeries, and vaccinations. A picture of your dog in case he gets lost. Make note of any identifying marks or scars that might not be visible in the picture.

Supplies (replenish these within a few days if they are used!):

Latex gloves. These can often be found in the pharmacy section of a drug store or grocery store. Cotton balls. Gauze pads or bandages and vet wrap. There are special kinds designed for use on animals that won’t stick to fur. Quick Stop or other solution to stop nail bleeding. In a pinch, flour or cornstarch can help. Disinfectant solution. Antihistamine. See your veterinarian for the appropriate dosage for your pet in case of hives, itchiness, or swelling and use only under their direction.

Reusable items:

A spare leash and collar. Tweezers. You’ll want two pairs, ones with a slanted tip, and another for removing ticks or other pests that take up residence in your dog’s fur. Rectal thermometer. A dog’s average temperature should be below 39.5°. A muzzle that will fit your dog. Test it out before you need it! Even if your dog never requires a muzzle, it may behave differently when injured. Old blankets or towels.