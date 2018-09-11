DIY Canine First Aid Kit - Gateway Gazette

September is National Disaster Preparedness Month. Situations that may require a canine first aid kit could include emergencies such as a fire or flood, or your dog getting hurt or lost. In this blog post we’re providing a list of items to include in your dog’s first aid kit so you’ll always be prepared for the worst.
Being prepared for an emergency with your animal is very important and a vital part of responsible pet ownership! While we hope to never have to use a first aid kit with our pet, having these items on hand is invaluable in case of an emergency and can help you save valuable time if your pet is in distress.
Many items in this DIY Canine First Aid Kit are available from pet supply stores, including our Pet Gear Store at Calgary Humane Society, the dollar store, or even some large grocery stores.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
Storage and information:
A large, durable container, preferably waterproof and small enough to take on the go.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok