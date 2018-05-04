DJ Ranch Horse Camps Build Bonds - Gateway Gazette

Bonds with horses, friends and coaches.
DJ Ranch Summer Day Camps are a
FUN and Educational choice for your children for the summer!
Week 1: July 9th to 13th
Week 2: July 23rd to 27th
Week 3: August 6th to 10th
Week 4: August 20th to 24th
We coach all levels of experience but welcome raw beginners.
Many activities are planned for the kids and they will learn safety first and foremost.
We keep our camps limited in numbers per week to ensure a good balance of one-on-one instruction. For some activities all students will be working together, for others they will be divided into groups.
The cost per child is $400 per week (plus GST). That’s it! There are no additional charges. All material is included, the fee includes the use of one of our horses.
Kids are asked to bring a packed lunch and plenty to drink.
Our week-long day camps run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Monday to Friday
with our show at 2:00 pm on Friday
When attending a horse summer camp kids should be well equipped for all types of weather. Dressing in layers is usually the best policy.
We have both indoor and outdoor facilities and will utilize them based on the weather.
Each horse summer camp typically fills up very quickly,
so we recommend that you book your spot as soon as possible.
Non-refundable $75 deposit required at time of booking to hold placing.
Refundable for medical or emergency reasons only.