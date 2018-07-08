DJ Ranch Horse Camps Build Bonds - Gateway Gazette

FUN and Educational choice for your children for the summer!

Help your child bond with horses, friends and coaches.

Help your child bond with horses, friends and coaches.

We coach all levels of experience but welcome raw beginners.

Many activities are planned for the kids and they will learn safety first and foremost.



We keep our camps limited in numbers per week to ensure a good balance of one-on-one instruction. For some activities all students will be working together, for others they will be divided into groups.



The cost per child is $400 per week (plus GST). That’s it! There are no additional charges. All material is included, the fee includes the use of one of our horses.

