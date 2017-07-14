DJ Ranch Summer Camps are in full swing

DJ Ranch Summer Day Camps are a
FUN and Educational choice for your children for the summer!
We are very excited about our camps and have many activities planned for the kids.
We keep our camps limited in numbers with only 6 to 8 participants per week. For some activities all students will be working together, for others they will be divided into groups.
The cost per child is $400 per week (plus GST). That’s it! There are no additional charges. All material is included, the fee includes the use of one of our horses.
Kids are asked to bring a packed lunch and plenty to drink.
Our week-long day camps run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Monday to Friday
with our show at 2:00 pm on Friday
We still have space in the following week:
August 14th to 18th
When attending a horse summer camp kids should be well equipped for all types of weather.
Dressing in layers is usually the best policy.
We have both indoor and outdoor facilities and will utilize them based on the weather.
Each horse summer camp typically fills up very quickly,
so we recommend that you book your spot as soon as possible.
Non-refundable $75 deposit required at time of booking to hold placing.
Refundable for medical or emergency reasons only.
Like this:
Like Loading...