Do You Have Sensitive Skin? Riversol Might Be Your Answer. - Gateway Gazette

Do You Have Sensitive Skin? Riversol Might Be Your Answer.

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 16

This exciting new skincare line has arrived and Black Diamond Pharmasave is one of only a handful of places in Southern Alberta to carry it.

Riversol Anti-Aging Products reduce wrinkles, sun damage and dark spots in sensitive skin without irritation.

All Riversol products contain a powerful antioxidant from the Pacific Red Cedar called Beta-T (Beta-thujaplicin). A mandatory ingredient for our Founder Dr. Rivers, this impressive anti-inflammatory molecule is very effective at calming irritation in sensitive skin, evening skin tone and restoring a glowing youthful radiance.

He came across Beta-T during his dermatological research and to this day it has not been used in another skincare line. It took Dr. Rivers 8 years with multiple formulation chemists to stabilize this active molecule into a topical formulation.

Stop by our cosmetic department and try our new line of Riversol products.

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share

View more Pharmasave post archives - click here

Related Posts

Do you want to be where your customers are looking?

Do You Have Sensitive Skin? Riversol Might Be Your Answer.

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Start a Walking School Bus

Wednesday is Customer Appreciation Day at Black Diamond Pharmasave

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post UCalgary Researchers Discover Critical Differences in the Clots that Cause a Stroke Next Post Gleichen RCMP Arrest Drug Traffickers On Siksika Nation