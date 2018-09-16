Do You Have Sensitive Skin? Riversol Might Be Your Answer. - Gateway Gazette

This exciting new skincare line has arrived and Black Diamond Pharmasave is one of only a handful of places in Southern Alberta to carry it.

Riversol Anti-Aging Products reduce wrinkles, sun damage and dark spots in sensitive skin without irritation.

All Riversol products contain a powerful antioxidant from the Pacific Red Cedar called Beta-T (Beta-thujaplicin). A mandatory ingredient for our Founder Dr. Rivers, this impressive anti-inflammatory molecule is very effective at calming irritation in sensitive skin, evening skin tone and restoring a glowing youthful radiance.

He came across Beta-T during his dermatological research and to this day it has not been used in another skincare line. It took Dr. Rivers 8 years with multiple formulation chemists to stabilize this active molecule into a topical formulation.

Stop by our cosmetic department and try our new line of Riversol products.