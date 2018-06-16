 Do you want to be where your customers are looking? - Gateway Gazette

Do you want to be where your customers are looking?

By Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Jun 16

If you’re ignoring digital – you’re ignoring customers. But we get that digital can be overwhelming, scary, and even costly. Everything we do is digital – let us save you time and money while helping you to make money.

Why Digital?

Because it’s always there – and it’s always ready . . .

  • One of the great things about digital advertising is that it can be setup very quickly and you can be reaching your audience within hours.
  • Another great thing about digital advertising is that it keeps working even when you’re sleeping.
  • Yet another great thing about digital advertising is that it can be extremely economical – allowing you to reach a larger audience at a fraction of the cost of all other forms of media.

There are currently over 3 billion active users on the Internet. Facebook alone has over 2 billion active users. Pretty much says it all.

What We Do

We provide you with as much digital exposure to your local market as possible.

Website

STEADY AND RELIABLE

Your ad will be available through our website 24/7 for the duration of your campaign. If someone wants to come back to it, they’ll easily find it.

Social Media

FRIENDLY AND INTERACTIVE

We take you to where your customers are hanging out in a friendly manner that encourages engagement and interaction.

Email

PERSONAL AND CONVENIENT

We have permission to invite you into the homes of our readership by delivering them personal emails that share your message.

What does it cost?

We have price points for every budget.  From as little as $30/month to a special VIP campaign for $1,000/month.

Visit: https://panopticnews.com/advertisers/

You can book online, by email or by phone.

Gazette ads

Do you want to be where your customers are looking?

