Do Your Part To Prevent Wildfires - Gateway Gazette

Warmer temperatures have arrived throughout the province. Human-caused wildfires make up 90% of spring wildfires, but are 100% preventable.
Wildfires can smoulder under the snow during the winter and emerge as a wildfire in the spring when conditions are warm and dry. Do your part to prevent wildfires by checking your winter burn piles to ensure they are extinguished.
Fire permits help Alberta Wildfire determine what burning is happening on the land. Knowing in advance where permitted burning is happening ensures that our firefighters are able to fight new wildfires instead of investigating a permitted burn.
All burning activities in Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, excluding campfires, requires a fire permit.
To get a fire permit, you can phone 310-0000 or visit your local Agriculture and Forestry office.
Did you know that recreation is one of the main causes of wildfires each year in Alberta? About 70 per cent of wildfires over the last five years have been linked to human activity.
Wildfire protection has been strengthened with new regulations. If you leave a site within the Forest Protection Area without fully extinguishing your campfire, you can now face a fine of $287 (you can learn more about the fines by clicking here).
Here is what you can do to help prevent wildfires:
Getting Started
Before heading out to enjoy a campfire, check AlbertaFireBans.ca to ensure that campfires are permitted in your area.
Selecting the Best Site Possible
Preparing Your Site: Outside a Designated Campground
Extinguishing Your Campfire
Remember to always check AlbertaFireBans.ca before heading out camping to see if there are any fire advisories, restrictions or bans in your area.
To report a wildfire, please dial 310-FIRE.
What is an OHV?
The Traffic Safety Act defines an OHV as any motorized vehicle built for cross-country travel, including:
What is a Hot Spot?
Hot spots occur when vegetation and debris build up on an OHV in one of four main places: the exhaust and muffler, under the seat, the wheel wells and in the engine and manifold.
Exhaust systems heat up to temperatures in excess of 204°C, which is hot enough to fry an egg or start a wildfire. At these temperatures, grass, muskeg, moss or other debris that has built up on your machine can heat up, smoulder and ignite. That smouldering debris can then drop to the ground as you’re riding, potentially starting a wildfire.
If you’re planning to hit the trails, here are some tips to reduce the risk of your OHV sparking a wildfire.
What you can do:
Remember that if you are found responsible for starting a wildfire, you may be charged under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act and be held responsible for the cost of extinguishing the wildfire.
If you see smoke or a wildfire, call 310-FIRE immediately to report it.
Before you hit the road on your off-highway vehicle, make sure to check out AlbertaFireBans.ca for information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province.
Safe riding!
Source: Alberta Wildfire