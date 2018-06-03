Doctors’ Deal Supports Patients, Achieves Savings - Gateway Gazette

The province has reached a two-year funding agreement with the Alberta Medical Association that benefits patient care and saves $95 million in health-care costs.

As with recent agreements with nurses and other health professionals, physicians have agreed to no fee increases for two years, which will help protect the overall stability of health-care services in the province.

“We’re pleased to have reached this new agreement with the Alberta Medical Association. This framework both enhances patient care and helps the province achieve our budget targets. We recognize the province’s physicians for their commitment to providing high-quality patient care and for looking at all the tools available to make the province’s health-care system more sustainable.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“The agreement addresses budgetary concerns of the province while recognizing the contributions and stewardship of physicians so far. It provides stability for important programs and initiatives and enhances the ability of members to access representation by the AMA. It also paves the way for new initiatives that drive toward a high-performing health system.” ~Dr. Neil Cooper, president, Alberta Medical Association

“Our physician partners play a key role in delivering patient care, leading research and driving health system improvement in Alberta. This agreement reflects our shared focus on meeting the evolving health-care needs of communities and also building a fully integrated health system.” ~Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO, Alberta Health Services

The deal also includes a commitment to partner on initiatives that will improve the quality of health-care services, such as opioid education, continuity of care and primary health care. As well, there is a commitment to introduce legislation later this year recognizing the AMA as the sole representative for physicians in negotiating compensation.

A total of 89 per cent of physicians who voted were in favour of the new framework. It is retroactive to April 1, 2018 and runs until March 31, 2020.