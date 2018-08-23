Basraon says one way to take away the temptation of spending much of the money outright is to put the money somewhere safe with a guaranteed rate of interest for a few months, so that you can ponder the options. If it’s property or other assets, take your time to make a decision that isn’t a purely emotional one, and don’t go it alone — surround yourself with trusted professionals and advisors who can guide you through the process.

Look at the Big Financial Picture

Coming into a lot of money might mean reassessing your life. Make this an opportunity to look at your big financial picture: How can you use the money to make you happy? What are your financial goals for yourself and your family? How much of the inheritance should go towards fulfilling the wishes of the gifter? “It is important to sit down with an advisor and create an investment plan that takes into account matters like existing debt management, retirement planning, insurance planning, etc.,” says Basraon. “This will assist the individual in obtaining a ‘big picture’ as opposed to earmarking the inheritance for a particular function like paying off the mortgage.” For example, perhaps inherited money was intended for a home purchase. Adding the money to your existing portfolio until real estate market conditions are favourable might be a better option than buying right now. If you are a beneficiary of money and you have debt, it might be advantageous to invest the money and use the gains to pay down debt, rather than paying down debt with a lump sum, particularly when interest rates are low.

Already Flush?

Even if you are in the enviable position of not needing the inheritance, a financial plan to deal with the inheritance is still a good idea. If it’s a home or vacation property, perhaps you’d be better off selling it. If it’s money, and you already have considerable wealth, make some estate plans of your own to bequeath the money to your loved ones. To develop a strategy for the inheritance, assess the intention of the inheritance and try to be true to the gifter so that you feel at peace with your decision. If it was earmarked for education, to buy a home or health care expenses, create a wealth plan around that. A investment professional can help you to find options for property and assets that will honour the legacy of your loved ones, and enrich your life as well. Real estate may provide some long-term income, the cash of which can be used to invest in an education fund. To continue the gifter’s philanthropic efforts, “charitable giving may be an effective way to honour the legacy of the deceased,” says Basraon. ”For example, you could pick a cause that was close to the heart of the deceased. There are many different ways of giving, like a cash donation, setting up a foundation, or setting up a scholarship fund.”

With the right plan, your inheritance can be the gift that keeps on giving, and you can feel at peace with what the inheritance is doing for you.

“Some people benefit from talking to a professional like a therapist or psychologist,” says Dr. Hood. “This person can help them process their grief and resolve any conflicted or unresolved feelings they may have about the loss, or the nature of their relationship with the deceased person. Taking time to deal with the loss of a loved one first, before making any major financial decisions, is recommended.”

— Denise O’Connell, MoneyTalk Life