Don't Let Canada Post Stop you from getting your Black Diamond Pharmasave Flyer - Gateway Gazette

Don’t Let Canada Post Stop you from getting your Black Diamond Pharmasave Flyer

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 20

If Canada Post does go on strike on September 26th, you will still be able to receive your Flyer and discount coupons if you sign up for our eFlyer delivery service.

Just go to the Pharmasave website and enter your details by clicking on Email Sign Up.

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share

View more Pharmasave post archives - click here

Related Posts

Canada Post Honours Canadian Armed Forces as “Last Line” of Help in Emergencies

Don’t Let Canada Post Stop you from getting your Black Diamond Pharmasave Flyer

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Detecting Back-to-school Stress

Do You Have Sensitive Skin? Riversol Might Be Your Answer.

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Unclog that Slow Drain Next Post Don’t Let Canada Post Stop you from getting your Black Diamond Pharmasave Flyer