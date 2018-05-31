Don't Miss the Rhubarb Festival and Quilt Show in Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

The Sheep Creek Arts Council invite everyone to come out for the 13th annual Rhubarb Tea, Bake Sale and Quilt Show on June 2nd, 2018. As part of the Black Diamond Parade Day festivities and Discovery Days activities in Turner Valley, the Rhubarb Festival has become a terrific spring celebration, so please join us to taste the rhubarb goodies and to feast your eyes on the colourful quilts.

The doors open at 11am with the bake sale starting shortly after. Vote for your favourite quilt and then sit down to enjoy the rhubarb goodies with tea or coffee or punch.

It all happens at 133 Sunset Blvd NW in Turner Valley; just a short walk from downtown!

Also don’t forget to stop outside on the West side of the Valley Neighbours Club for the plant sale!