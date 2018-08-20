Don't Miss the Street Dance Next Saturday in Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Country Store Diner in Turner Valley AB, is EXCITED to announce the 2nd Annual Old Fashioned Street Dance
Schedule of events
9:00 – 11:00 Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
10:00– 2:00 Classic Cars on Display
10:00 – 2:00 Kids Carnival (in Support of 1st Oilfield Scouts)
Bicycle/Baby Carriage Parade
Bouncy Castles
Kids Games
Face Painting
Pie eating contest
Other Activities for Kids
12:00 – 3:00 Children’s entertainment on the stage
• Malcom Russel Magician
• Bea Bea Li Cious – Nature Based interactive entertainment for all Ages
• The History Wrangler
Entertainment for everyone
3:00 – 4:00 Chase Bosch and Friends Band
4:15 – 6:00 Old School – Rock and country band
6:00 – 8:00 Prairies Edge – Bluegrass Band
8:00-11:00 The Ray Charles Tribute Orchestra
Times are approximate and may change.