Don't Miss the Street Dance Next Saturday in Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

Don’t Miss the Street Dance Next Saturday in Turner Valley

By Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Aug 20

Country Store Diner in Turner Valley AB, is EXCITED to announce the 2nd Annual Old Fashioned Street Dance

Click here for Tickets

Schedule of events
9:00 – 11:00 Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

10:00– 2:00 Classic Cars on Display

10:00 – 2:00 Kids Carnival (in Support of 1st Oilfield Scouts)
Bicycle/Baby Carriage Parade
Bouncy Castles
Kids Games
Face Painting
Pie eating contest

Other Activities for Kids
12:00 – 3:00 Children’s entertainment on the stage
• Malcom Russel Magician
• Bea Bea Li Cious – Nature Based interactive entertainment for all Ages
• The History Wrangler

Entertainment for everyone
3:00 – 4:00 Chase Bosch and Friends Band
4:15 – 6:00 Old School – Rock and country band
6:00 – 8:00 Prairies Edge – Bluegrass Band
8:00-11:00 The Ray Charles Tribute Orchestra

Times are approximate and may change.

Click here for Tickets

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Don’t Miss the Street Dance Next Saturday in Turner Valley

Bonds are Built at Horse Camps ~ Last Chance

Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

Do You Need a Lawyer? Give James Lozinsky a Call

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Open Letter on the Right to Housing Next Post Urgent Need for Blood Donors Before Labour Day