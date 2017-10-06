Don’t be a Turkey, Drive Safely this Thanksgiving Weekend

Edmonton, Alta.–Thanksgiving is right around the corner! What better way to kick off the Fall season than with a long weekend spent with loved ones around a big turkey dinner and delicious pumpkin pie. As many Albertans will be hitting the road this weekend, rushing to get their piece of pie, the Alberta RCMP reminds drivers to practice safe driving behaviours that reduce the risk of collisions.

“As with all long weekends, we expect to see more vehicles on the road,” says Sergeant Brock Linaker, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Drivers should prepare for the increased traffic volumes by planning their route ahead of time, leaving early, driving sober and being mindful of others on the road. All of these behaviours will help get you to your destination safely.”

During the Thanksgiving weekend 2016, there were 619 traffic collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, which led to 73 people being injured and 4 deaths. This year, Integrated Traffic Units (ITUs) will continue their efforts at reducing those numbers by participating in Operation Impact. Operation Impact is a Canada-wide initiative sponsored by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police aimed at detecting behaviours that put all road users at risk during the long weekend. This includes, but is not limited to, impaired and distracted driving, speeding and seat belt use. Police will be patrolling highways across the province starting Friday, October 6 through to Monday October 9.

“Each year, we look forward to participating in Operation Impact because it is an initiative that complements our goal of creating safe roads for all Albertans,” says Superintendent Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. This long weekend, we want everyone to enjoy the festivities and that starts with putting traffic safety rules into practice.”

Beyond the long weekend, drivers can also expect to see farm equipment on rural roads as the harvest is still underway in parts of Alberta. Remember, as the autumn days get shorter, motorists are reminded to keep a careful eye out for cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians in addition to being prepared to react to wildlife along the roadsides.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services work with Alberta Traffic Sheriffs in Integrated Traffic Units (ITUs) to deliver effective and efficient traffic safety services to Albertans, with a focus on identified enforcement priorities.

