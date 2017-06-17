Doodle 4 Google Winner Announced

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 17

For this year’s contest, we received thousands of doodles from young artists across Canada showing us what they see for Canada’s future.

Congratulations to Jana Sofia Panem on being named the National Winner of Doodle 4 Google Canada 2017. Her doodle, A Bright Future, shared a powerful vision of our country’s future. Google is honoured to award Jana Sofia with a $10,000 university scholarship and a $10,000 technology award for her school.* We’re also proud to share her doodle on the Google.ca homepage for all of Canada to see.

National Winner

A Bright Future

Jana Sofia Panem, Ontario

“I see that wind power will be an alternative energy source for Canada’s future. I believe we will have enough energy to generate power for our everyday lives such as electricity, transportation, and the internet. This transformation will greatly benefit our future generation as it will help to maximize preserving our vital nature and maintain a clean environment.”

Grade Group Winner, Kindergarten – Grade 3

A Beautiful World

Faizaan Buttar, British Columbia

Grade Group Winner, Grade 4 – 6

A Mechanical Canada

Wesley Babin, New Brunswick

Grade Group Winner, Grade 7 – 9

Mother Nature Prospers in Canada

Amélie Fortier, Quebec

Grade Group Winner, Grade 10 – 12

Source: Google
