Doug Wylie Sworn in as Alberta’s 11th Auditor General - Gateway Gazette

W. Doug Wylie, FCPA, FCMA, ICD.D, was officially sworn in as Alberta’s 11th Auditor General at a ceremony hosted by the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

“For decades the independent Office of the Auditor General has ensured the accurate reporting and prudent management of Alberta’s fiscal resources,” said Speaker Wanner. “Albertans can be assured that this outstanding level of service will continue for years to come with a leader such as Doug Wylie at the helm. His valuable insight and extensive knowledge will serve him well in this challenging role.”

Doug Wylie’s tenure with the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) spans 28 years. He joined the office in 1989 and has been a professional accountant since 1991. For the past 14 years Mr. Wylie has worked in the capacity of Assistant Auditor General. He has represented the OAG at the national level as a member and past chair of the Strategic Matters Committee of the Canadian Council of Legislative Auditors.

In addition to his service within the OAG, Mr. Wylie is the past chair of the Chartered Professional Accountants Education Foundation of Alberta and also served as chair of its strategy development committee and as a member of its nominating committee. In 2016 he was awarded a fellowship of the Chartered Professional Accountants, a designation granted to exceptional members whose achievements in their careers, the community or in the profession have earned them distinction and brought honour to their profession. Mr. Wylie is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation.

The Auditor General is a nonpartisan Officer of the Legislature, responsible for conducting independent audits of every Government of Alberta ministry, department, regulated fund and agency. The Office of the Auditor General operates in accordance with the Auditor General Act .

The Select Special Auditor General Search Committee, mandated with selecting a new Auditor General, recommended the appointment of Doug Wylie to the role on December 21, 2017. A motion was passed by the Legislative Assembly concurring with the committee’s recommendation on March 13, 2018. Effective April 29, 2018, on the recommendation of the Legislative Assembly, the Lieutenant Governor in Council appoints W. Doug Wylie as the Auditor General of Alberta for a term to expire on April 28, 2026.