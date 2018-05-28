Downtown Finishing Work Taking Place in High River Today - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Pro-Con Road Works Ltd. will be performing finishing work in the downtown area starting on Monday, May 28.

The work will include repairing concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Roads will be open during construction and pedestrian access will be maintained as repair locations will be localized restrictions.

On May 28, crews will begin working on 4 Avenue S.W. and then move to 3 Avenue S.W. with anticipated project completion for 4 Avenue in mid-June (weather dependent).

Please obey all construction signage and barricades as they are in place for public safety. Updates on this project will be posted on the Major Projects Map.