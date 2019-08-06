DQ Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, August 8th - Gateway Gazette

Bringing Healing and Happiness to Local Kids!

The partnership between DQ and Children’s Miracle Network® member hospitals is a year-round commitment to help bring healing and happiness to sick or injured kids. Through this partnership, we fund projects and programs that help kids be kids, even during a hospital stay. When kids feel more like kids, treating them effectively can be much easier.



Hunter, aChildren’s Health Foundation patient ambassador and HLH survivor! Learn more about Hunter’s story here: http://ow.ly/n1gC50vf7Us

How can you Help?

Visit a participating DQ location on Thursday, August 8th and purchase your favourite Blizzard® Treat. When you do, net proceeds will be donated to your local Children’s Miracle Network® Member Hospital. All contributions stay local to help kids in your community.

Meet the Hamill Family of Red Deer

The Hamill family have been DQ franchisees for more than 50 years and during that time, have always had a passion for bringing healing and happiness to local children at Alberta Children’s Hospital. Recently, the Hamill family hit a miraculous milestone of $1 million dollars raised over the past 16 years for their local Children’s Miracle Network Member Hospital. This million-dollar milestone was hit on Miracle Treat Day in 2018, and the Red Deer store was full of fun and celebrations!

About Children’s Miracle Network® Member Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. More than 10 million sick and injured kids visit a Children’s Miracle Network® Member Hospital every year.

Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your local hospital and learn how you can help at: childrensmiraclenetwork.ca and facebook.com/ChildrensMiracleNetworkCanada