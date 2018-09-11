Dr. Morris Gibson School is Getting an Inclusive Playground! - Gateway Gazette

Thank you to our generous supporters and volunteers for all their hard work. We’re happy to announce that the YourAlberta (Government of Alberta)Community Facility Enhancement Program has matched your donations with a cheque for $125,000!

With inclusive playgrounds, the objective is to include everyone. They are thoughtfully designed to provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and are developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities.

Thank you Wayne Anderson, United Conservative MLA for Highwood for stopping by to present the cheque. We hope you’ll be able to visit again and see the playground in action in the spring of 2019.