Dr Morris Gibson School Playground Temporarily Closed to the Public - Gateway Gazette

Starting on Friday, April 12ththe Dr Morris Gibson Playground Structures will be closed to the public. This so work crews can remove the large play structure in preparation for the installation of an amazing new inclusive playground in July of 2019. The School Council are asking children and families to please stay away from the fenced in area so crews can work and children can be safe.

The old playground has been donated to another small Alberta community that will use the salvageable parts to build a smaller playground structure for their community. By donating the equipment away Dr Morris Gibson School Council avoids the costs of removing the structure as the removal costs will be covered by the other community. The small playground structure and tire swings will remain.