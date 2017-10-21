Draft Cannabis Framework: Last Chance for Input

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 21

Albertans have one more week to provide their feedback on the draft Alberta Cannabis Framework through an online survey.

Following extensive public and stakeholder consultation over the summer, the draft framework was released Oct. 4. It proposes a system to manage recreational cannabis in Alberta, which will be legal across Canada in July 2018.

“Our draft framework, developed with input from Albertans, is a starting point for managing cannabis in our province. We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible, and welcome their feedback before our government makes final decisions on this important topic.”

~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Albertans can visit alberta.ca/cannabis to read the draft framework and take the survey. The deadline to provide feedback is midnight Oct. 27.

High-level details of the draft framework

  • A minimum age of 18 to purchase and consume cannabis.
  • Provincial oversight and regulation of wholesaling and distribution of cannabis products through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC).
  • A public possession limit for adults of 30 grams.
  • The ability to grow up to four cannabis plants, no taller than one metre, at home for personal use.
  • Restrictions on retail locations selling alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals together with cannabis.
  • Strict rules around zoning of retail locations and training for employees.
  • Provincewide restrictions on where cannabis can be used in public, with an emphasis on protecting children and limiting second-hand exposure.
  • Ability for municipalities to introduce additional restrictions on public consumption.
  • New tools to expand the ability of police to address drug-impaired driving.
  • Development of an extensive public education program.
