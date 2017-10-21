Draft Cannabis Framework: Last Chance for Input

Albertans have one more week to provide their feedback on the draft Alberta Cannabis Framework through an online survey.

Following extensive public and stakeholder consultation over the summer, the draft framework was released Oct. 4. It proposes a system to manage recreational cannabis in Alberta, which will be legal across Canada in July 2018.

“Our draft framework, developed with input from Albertans, is a starting point for managing cannabis in our province. We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible, and welcome their feedback before our government makes final decisions on this important topic.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Albertans can visit alberta.ca/cannabis to read the draft framework and take the survey. The deadline to provide feedback is midnight Oct. 27.

High-level details of the draft framework