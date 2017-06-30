The Dream We Form By Being Together New Exhibition Opened June 29

As the country comes together to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Borealis Gallery opens a new exhibition that offers a unique perspective on the Canadian story.

The Dream We Form By Being Together, a project on the theme of reconciliation, commemorates the fuller history of Canada and the present day with an indigenous cross cultural approach.

“This new exhibition provides an opportunity to learn about the history and lives of indigenous peoples through artworks that invite engagement while being housed in a gallery space designed to invoke thoughtful reflection and discussion,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

The Dream We Form By Being Together is an interactive, technologically mobilized installation that emerges from the awareness that art will play a significant role in the process of reconciliation. Drawing from indigenous practices and understandings, the show seeks to rebalance colonial narratives within the much larger story of Canada.

The exhibition features 19 works by a variety of artists, including Dale Auger, Dick Averns, Jason Carter, James Davies, Chris Flodberg, Julian Forrest, O.N. Grandmaison, Terrance Houle, Eve Koch, George Littlechild, Dawn Marie Marchand, Pat Nokomis, Tim Okamura, Aaron Paquette, Mitchel Smith and Tim Van Horn.

The Dream We Form By Being Together runs from June 29 to October 1, 2017.

The Borealis Gallery is one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It is located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature at 9820 – 107 Street.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is open to the public and is free and nonticketed. Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the visitor reservation line at 780.427.7362 to make arrangements.

The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre is open for all to discover, family friendly, free, educational and nonpartisan.

For information on the exhibit and hours please visit: http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ visitorcentre/borealis/Dream. html.