Drug and Alcohol Use During Orientation Week - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2018 /CNW/ – For students entering university and colleges across Canada, orientation week is an exciting time to get to know your new school, classmates and roommates. While parties during orientation week are a great way to celebrate, they can present safety challenges, especially when it comes to the use of alcohol and drugs.
You may already be aware of the risks related to drinking alcohol. However, you may not have heard as much about the risks associated with the use of opioids. With the ongoing opioid crisis in Canada, the Government of Canada continues to raise the level of awareness of the dangers associated with drug use and to educate people on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose.
Here are some tips that can help reduce the potential harms associated with drug and alcohol use:
What you should do:
Recognize signs of an opioid overdose:
It is estimated that there were 4,000 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada in 2017, compared to 3,000 deaths in 2016. Learn the signs of an opioid overdose:
If someone looks unwell and you suspect that they may have overdosed:
Campus organizers and college and university officials
Inform your volunteers and student organizations of tips that can help reduce the potential for harm while using drugs and alcohol. A number of resources, including the opioid overdose wallet card, are available for free from Health Canada. Use them and distribute them widely. You can help save a life.
Learn more at Canada.ca/Opioids. Together we can #StopOverdoses.
For more information:
SOURCE Health Canada