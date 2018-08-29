Drumbeats: World Premiere of Laser, Light & Water Show - Gateway Gazette

Three Unforgettable Nights at the Badlands AMP Aug 31, Sept 1& 2

DRUMHELLER, AB- Following on the heels of its successful 25th anniversary of the Badlands Passion Play; the launch of the first outdoor Opera of Carmen; and Corb Lund’s first concert on the Passion Play stage, Badlands Amp closes out its summer of live entertainment with Drumbeats, the world premiere of a new laser, light, and water show from the award-winning Laser Quantum.

“2018 was the 25th anniversary of the Canadian Badlands Passion Play and to celebrate this milestone, our non-profit society turned up the volume both figuratively and literally by launching its first every musical interpretation of the life of Jesus,” explains Executive Director, Vance Neudorf. “Reactions from patrons of the show were positive with some claiming it was the best Passion Play they had ever seen!”

Adds Neudorf, “Two weeks after the finale of the Passion Play the Badlands Amphitheatre hosted an international performance of Bizet’s Carmen, with performers coming together from Canada, the USA and five European countries. Over 900 people attended an amazing night of opera under the stars. Plans are underway for another event in August of 2019.”

The Corb Lund concert on August 26 ended up becoming a special tribute to Ian Tyson, who could not appear due to health reasons. Approximately 2300 guests came out to watch Corb and friends perform.

Within hours of the Corb Lund concert moving out, Drumbeats, the new laser, light and water show produced by Montreal-based Laser Quantum started setting up on the Badlands Amp stage. Laser Quantum who has been producing award winning water and laser shows for the past 25 years travelled west to stage this world premiere event in Drumheller.

“Eventually, we’d like to incorporate this visual technology to do a history on the land and peoples of the Drumheller area,” says Neudorf.

The laser, light and water show requires a water pool that its 110 feet long and 30 feet wide. The pool is crammed full of laser infused water jets that can shoot 70 feet in the air. A fan of water 100 feet long creates a fluid screen for the video projection. The setup is so large that it could not fit onto the Passion Play’s large stage without extensive renovations.

“Drumbeats promises to deliver three unforgettable evenings,” explains Neudorf. “The laser show begins at 9:00 PM and there is a pub tent, live music and hotdog bar for the kids at 7:00 PM. Ticket prices range from $30 for adults to free for children five and under. We encourage parents to bring the entire family including grandparents for a spectacular evening of sound and lights in the spectacular Badlands Amphitheatre.”

About Badlands AMP

Launched in 2015, the Badlands Amp has quickly gained notoriety as Alberta’s premier outdoor live concert venue. The venue has received two prestigious Travel Alberta Alto awards. Musicians and audiences alike are captivated by the natural geography of the site as well as the intimacy of its 2700 seat outdoor stage.

Unlike live mammoth outdoor concerts where the audience primarily watches performers on a distant video screen, all Badlands Amp seats are within 100 feet of the stage with great site lines and crystal clear sound. A concert surrounded by the incredible Badlands scenery with the sun setting behind the hills is a “must see” musical experience. badlandsamp.com