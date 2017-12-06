Drunk or High – Don’t Drive!

Driving impaired – drunk or high – can cost your licence, your money, your health or someone’s life.

“Both alcohol and drugs impair a driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle. Statistics show that more than a quarter of drivers killed in collisions in Alberta were drunk, and even more were high. That is a tragic, criminal and entirely preventable loss of life. Police will lay charges and, yes, they can detect drug use.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs carries serious consequences. The Traffic Injury Research Foundation determined that, in 2013, of Alberta drivers killed in collisions, more than one in four was over the legal limit for alcohol, and one in two had used drugs.

Impaired driving comes in many forms – alcohol, drugs (including over-the-counter, prescription and illegal), distraction and fatigue. On average each year over the past five years, there were 7,550 Criminal Code convictions for impaired driving in Alberta.

“Impaired driving is a crime regardless of whether impairment is caused by alcohol or any other drug. Everyone has a role to play in traffic safety. Please take time to plan for a sober ride to and from your destinations this holiday season.” ~Supt. Gary Graham, officer in charge, Alberta Traffic Services

Drug-impaired driving, including cannabis-impaired driving, has been a crime since the 1920s and is detected and prosecuted regularly in Alberta.

“SADD Alberta encourages drivers to plan ahead this holiday season. Whether it’s at the end of the night or just trying to juggle busy schedules, it’s important for everyone to drive sober, stay focused on the task of driving and avoid rushing. Friends who ride as passengers must also keep in mind how their actions may affect the driver.” ~Arthur Lee, provincial community liaison, Students Against Drunk Driving

Impaired driving facts