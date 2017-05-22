Duke of Edinburgh 2017 Edmonton Silver Ceremony

Congratulations to the 25 Silver Award recipients who received their Silver Award from Her Honour, the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell on April 28th at Government House in Edmonton! These amazing recipients represented 20 communities across Alberta!

Established in 1956 by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award program has now expanded and now reaches youth in all four corners of the world. Aimed at helping young people develop essential life skills and to encourage well-rounded personal development, there are currently over 50 000 participants across Canada. In each of its three levels (Bronze, Silver, and Gold), participants challenge themselves in three categories (Skills, Service, and Physical Recreation) and complete an Adventurous Journey, and at the Gold level, a Residential Project. The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Program is currently in its 40th year of operation in Alberta.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

