The Duke of Edinburgh’s Silver Award Recipients – Alberta, Northwest Territories, Nunavut Division

The Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, presented the Awards and is the Division Chair for the Alberta, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut Division of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a challenge programme open to any young person between the ages of 14 – 25 encouraging personal development and community involvement, as participants set their own goals and recognize their achievements in the areas of Community Service, Personal Skill Development, Physical Recreation and outdoor Adventure. The Award has three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold all of which involve comprehensive development, self-training and personal achievement, and is based upon individual effort and improvement. Your support will enable us to develop and sustain the programme in hard to reach and hard to serve youth communities, in turn providing participants with the support they need to realize their own goals and achievements.

https://www.dukeofed.org/ab/division-home

