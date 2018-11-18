Easy Cabbage Rolls - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Health Services recommends choosing foods with at least 2 grams of fibre per serving. This tasty side dish provides 5 grams of fibre per serving, making it a healthy addition to a special meal. Looking to add more whole grains to your diet? For an even higher fibre dish, try this recipe with brown or wild rice instead of white.

Ingredients:

12 Cabbage leaves 12

1 Tbsp Vegetable oil 15 mL

1 lb Lean ground beef 454 g

¼ cup Onion, diced small 60 mL

½ tsp Salt 2 mL

½ tsp Pepper 2 mL

½ cup Uncooked rice 125 mL

1 cup Water 250 mL

2 medium Eggs 2 medium

2 – 26 ounce cans Low sodium tomato sauce 2 – 750 mL cans

2 cups Water 500 mL

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. To separate cabbage leaves, pour boiling water over cabbage head and let stand to soften and remove leaves.

3. In a heavy skillet (with lid), heat oil, add ground beef and cook until browned. Drain all fat.

4. Return beef to the skillet, add onion, salt and pepper, and cook until onion is soft (about 3 minutes).

5. Add rice and one cup of water, cover, lower heat to medium and cook until all water is absorbed (10-15 minutes).

6. Pour ground beef filling into a large bowl and let cool.

7. Drain cabbage leaves. Remove heavy center vein from leaves.

8. Add eggs to beef filling; mix well.

9. Place 2-3 tablespoons of beef filling on each leaf; fold in sides and roll ends over meat.

10. Place rolls into a large baking dish.

11. In a large bowl, mix prepared tomato sauce with water.

12. Pour sauce over cabbage rolls, cover with foil.

13. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 30 minutes.

14. Remove foil, baste rolls with sauce, cook for another 15 minutes or until cabbage is soft. Add more water if too dry.

Makes 6 servings (2 rolls/ 702 g)

Tip: To separate cabbage leaves more easily, freeze whole cabbage head for at least 2 days, let it thaw completely then gently pull leaves off one at a time.

Source: Alberta Health Services