AHS Weekly Wellness: Eating Healthy During Barbecue Season - Gateway Gazette

Did you know that barbecues can include healthy foods and still taste great? Here are some ideas to get you started:

Meat: Look for lean cuts of meat or poultry without skin. Choose fish and shellfish for variety. Season your meat, poultry or fish with your favourite herbs and spices without added salt.

Meatless: Try barbequed tofu-use firm or extra firm tofu and season with herbs and spices or try a marinade. Rub with oil or use a non-stick cooking spray to keep it from sticking to the grill. Grill for 6-7 minutes per side.

Kabobs: Cut up colourful vegetables such as bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes and cook them on a kabob stick. Let everyone in the family make their own kabobs.

Sides: Bake potatoes or yams wrapped in aluminum foil on the barbecue. This method also works well with corn on the cob.

Salads: Offer raw vegetables or green salad as a side dish with the meal. Mix low fat plain yogurt with ingredients such as lemon or lime juice, herbs and spices to make tasty dips and dressings. Add chickpeas, beans or lentils to salads to add variety and protein.

Dessert: Try grilled pineapple rings, plums or peaches with a little bit of low fat yogurt. Or, take advantage of ripe seasonal fruit such as berries and watermelon. Serve them cut up for everyone to enjoy.

Drinks: Make your own flavoured water using lemon or lime wedges, mint leaves or frozen berries.

For more tips and information, search “healthy eating” at ahs.ca.

Source: ahs.ca