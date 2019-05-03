Eau Claire Distillery Launches Hawthorne Gin in Partnership with Hawthorne Dining Room and Bar - Gateway Gazette

Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar in partnership with Eau Claire Distillery, Alberta’s first craft distillery, launches Hawthorn Gin

An exclusive collaboration brings together Eau Claire Distillery and Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar for a one-of-a-kind hawthorn berry infused gin!

Calgary, Alta. – Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar, located inside the iconic Fairmont Palliser, has released its bespoke Hawthorn Gin, the result of a partnership with Turner Valley based craft distillery, Eau Claire Distillery (Eau Claire).

In creation of this unique liquor, both the Hawthorn brand and Alberta’s only farm distillery, Eau Claire Distillery, pull together the rich history of the province – paying homage to the past, whilst looking forward to the future. The spirit’s special botanical blend reflects the flavours of Alberta and its namesake, the Hawthorn berry, as well as Eau Claire’s signature recipe featuring over 16 botanicals with a light, refreshing twist. The elegantly infused gin offers both sweet and sour notes from hawthorn berries, as well as a smooth honey finish, adding complex flavour to a London-dry style gin.

The idea of Hawthorn Gin began over a year ago, when the Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar renovation was just a dream. Calgary’s most iconic hotel, Fairmont Palliser, was about to embark on the first renovation of the dining room in over a decade. Palliser’s Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Manager, Eraj Jayawickreme, wanted a collaborative spirit to commemorate this historic occasion.

The choice to collaborate with Eau Claire Distillery was obvious for the Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar. With a focus on quality and local ingredients, a partnership with a distillery that has proudly adopted the farm-to-glass philosophy meant traceability in every bottle. Hawthorn berries perfectly marry with the Alberta malted barley base, both ingredients native to the province.

Eau Claire Distillery President and Co-Founder, David Farran, was elated to work alongside the Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar and the Fairmont Palliser. “Our spirits are best enjoyed with others, so naturally our best work occurs when working alongside like-minded businesses. The fresh and local philosophy that guides the Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar perfectly complements what we love about farm-to-glass distilling.”

Officially opened on April 2, 2019, Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar re-defines the Calgary culinary experience with sociables and family-style dining in an elegantly casual set up. The restaurant’s rotating menu highlights ingredients from Alberta’s most trusted producers, farmers and suppliers.

The newly renovated grand lobby bar features a revitalized cocktail menu and provides a perfect sanctuary for guests to enjoy after work drinks and a night out with friends.

“This is a new era for the Fairmont Palliser with the opening of Hawthorn. The moment we realized that the focus of the restaurant would be to focus on local producers, crafts men and artisans, I knew that I wanted to work with Eau Claire on something special for Hawthorn. The final product is our Hawthorn Gin that ties in perfectly with our philosophy and the food that our kitchen produces,” says Fairmont Palliser’s Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Manager, Eraj Jayawickreme.

Hawthorn Gin can be enjoyed as a delicious libation exclusively at the Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar, on its own, in a signature cocktail, “The Home Grown”, and a classic Hawthorn Gin & Tonic. Thanks to the spirit’s light flavour profile this one-of-a-kind spirit is an enjoyable and approachable Canadian prairie gin.

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to hand-crafted, artisanal and fine sipping spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta’s original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, not far from Calgary. Born out of the founder’s quest to honour Alberta’s riches of the land and set the bar for Canada’s most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery’s award winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour. Follow Eau Claire Distillery’s journey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Find out more at eauclairedistillery.ca

About Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar

A new era of dining at the Palliser, Hawthown Dining Room & Bar re-defines the Calgary culinary experience with sociable and family-style dining from Alberta’s most trusted producers, farmers and suppliers. The grand lobby bar embraces guests, perfect for after work drinks and a night shared with friends. The dining room offers a modern vintage experience in a comfortable setting with a rotating menu and carefully crafted wine list. This extraordinary new space sets the stage for old stories to be told and new memories to be made. For more information follow Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or find our more at hawthorndiningroom.ca

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations worldwide, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale’s energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 70 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic and distinctive hotels in the world. This extraordinary collection includes The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Dubai’s Fairmont The Palm, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont San Francisco and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Fairmont is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,100 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 3,000 of the finest private homes around the globe. For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com. Become a fan of Fairmont. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Fairmont Moments. For career information and opportunities, please visit fairmontcareers.com.

