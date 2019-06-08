Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Provides Resource to Canadian Communities to Help Their Local Economies Prepare For and Recover From Disasters - Gateway Gazette

The Community Toolkit for Economic Recovery and Resiliency 2019 edition is a timely resource for communities who are facing a disaster and others who want to prepare for the future

Calgary, AB (June 3, 2019) – As wildfires continue to rage in Northern Alberta and Ontario and flooding continues throughout many communities in Eastern Canada; Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is pleased to provide a key resource to Canadian communities, economic developers, emergency personnel and elected officials to use as they prepare for, respond to, recover from, and become more resilient to natural, man-made and technological disasters.

Called the Community Toolkit for Economic Recovery and Resiliency 2019 edition, it is based on international best practices and is designed for economic developers. These professionals serve as a vital bridge between the business community, and local government.

In the case of a natural or man-made disaster, economic developers get called upon frequently to help local businesses respond and recover. Whether the risk is natural such as a flood, tornado or wildfire; manmade such as chemical spills, industrial accidents; or the closure of a major business or industry, every community is vulnerable to disruptions. These disruptions can cause a lasting decline in the economy.

With so much at stake, it is essential for local economic developers to be ready to lead their community’s pre and post-disaster economic resiliency and recovery efforts.

“Professional economic developers are uniquely positioned to help local businesses respond to impacts on their employees, their facilities, their customers and supply networks,” says Leann Hackman-Carty, EDA CEO who updated the Toolkit. “They are the most logical, knowledgeable, accountable local economic development entity to lead local business and economic recovery and resiliency efforts. As a well-established leader in this area, our organization is committed to continue providing access to international best practices, valuable resources and award-winning community training.”

About the Toolkit:

In June 2014, the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) launched its U.S. disaster preparedness toolkit titled “Leadership in the Time of Crisis.” In response to the 2013 floods in Southern Alberta, IEDC allowed the original toolkit to be customized for the Canadian context. The first Canadian edition of the toolkit was released in the fall of 2014, followed by a second edition in 2017 and now again in 2019. The toolkit also serves as the manual for EDA’s award winning Economic Disaster Resilience and Recovery Workshop. While U.S. case studies are still included in the 2019 Toolkit, Canadian examples are included where at all possible.

About EDA

Economic Developers Alberta is the only professional organization for economic developers in the province. A not for profit led by a volunteer board of directors, EDA serves a vibrant membership of over 300 economic development professionals, the private and public sector, and national and international networks. EDA is dedicated to advancing the economic development profession by providing networking opportunities, a professional development program and valuable information. EDA has received an SDG Leadership Award for its Economic Recovery and Resiliency Program, and Public Safety Canada has recognized EDA’s CEO for her leadership in this area nationally.